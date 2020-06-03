After 3 months of psyco-quarantine, after loosening the lockdown, what was the first emergency of the Italic people? See mom and kids again, meet lovers, go to church? No, first of all the hairdresser comes. Struck by our vanity, definitely our favorite orgasm, our champagne, the New York Times puts aside the one hundred thousand deaths from viruses in the USA and dedicates an article to our libido for the primping (make yourself beautiful, dress up). This trichological heartbreak, the American newspaper writes in a tone of great surprise, “is deeply felt in Italy, where – between struggles between national and regional government, concerns about a resurgent epidemic and fears of an imminent economic catastrophe – the Italians have greeted the Monday opening of hairdressers as an occasion for the «Great Embellishment».

And then a string of data: Italy is the Eldorado of the styling, with 104. 000 head cutters and tens of thousands of other beauty salons. European countries have a considerably lower sector: even the vain France has only 85. 700 exercises with the mission of removing unwanted hair.

For the record, not only Italic but global, we must add another fact, this really chilling yes: during the pandemic, the 80 percent of the “blondes” and “dyes” have disappeared. The unhappy regrowth has not forgiven anyone, from the rich to the poor, from the stars to the sharps. Alt! The only ones who survived were some divas on the television screen. Who is the only conductor who claimed make-up and wig even in Phase 1? Lillibotox Gruber. Barbarie D’Urso however was not satisfied: she also added manicures, pedicures and skincare . And the unforgettable words of a song by Nino D’Angelo come back to mind: “Nui simmo tresh, we kept 'e mèches …”. Are you curious to know what was the first major post-virus social event in Rome? Easy: the reopening of the salon by Robertino D’Antonio, the historic hairdresser of the VIPs in via dei Prefetti, a stone's throw from Montecitorio, starring Renato Zero. Before being incorporated into the helmet, Renatino filled the champagnino's glass and toasted the staff with the immortal words of the philosophy of 'noantri: ruzzico. ” After the toast, Phase Zero chuckled with his favorite expression, the one called “sticazzi”, to cool down the tear emotion of those present: “Do you know the height for a hairdresser? Take a bad turn! ».

It's all OK? Of course not! To make an appointment for the “color” may take weeks. Today the most “popular” recommendation is friendship with a hairdresser … Moreover, when, on a night of thousands of years ago, Dalila cut the hair of sleeping Samson, it was immediately clear that in the hands of the beauty there were not only brown tufts left, but the strength, power, sex of a man. That of the biblical myth was perhaps the first clue to explain a symbol, a metaphor that has grown in our heads since birth. With the pandemic cataclysm, at the center of the assault on the stylist of the rebel ring it is easy to see the nostalgia of a situation of physical excitement, of an appearance bordering on the aesthetic “crash”; the only one capable of restoring « orgasm »to our hair« asleep »from the quarantine captivity. A “de shit” season during which we broke everyone's boxes but above all we broke what our vanity detests to the utmost: the mirror, our most sincere enemy. It is only when vanity subsides that we are ready to die.