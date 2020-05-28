unpopular-opinion:-we-say-that-“charity-is-done-in-silence”-because-we-are-hypocrites

Fundraising campaigns and various charity initiatives have started in the last period, some of which are promoted by public figures. As tradition dictates, every time some character publicly spends himself on a good cause, there is always a fair amount of fierce criticism waiting for him. There are always those who wait for him at the gate to remind him that “charity is done in silence” and that everything else is the stage, that “with all the money he has” he could have donated without saying anything to anyone and instead wanted to take the applause.

The silent charity speech touches us particularly, because we never miss an opportunity to wand the character on duty by doing the math in his pocket and accusing him of having exploited a good cause to have a return of image.

In our culture, it seems that the beautiful gesture must necessarily be kept hidden to be truly appreciable , otherwise the usual virtual process of good causes is triggered, here comes the horde of indignants from social media to remind us that “charity is done in silence”, with the heart in hand and without thinking about one's own profit.

Here, as on many other occasions, hypocrisy is rampant.

It is clear that, for the public figure or for the company, even if they are usually the first to be attacked because it is more comfortable, the good cause produces a return of image. It is evident that, in almost all cases, there is also an interest in the image in making public a good deed or in promoting a good message. Why deny it?

The question of silent charity is extremely interesting because in it we find a perfect example of the short circuit of hypocrisy which concerns us all very closely: we blame others for having intentions that we silently have ourselves. At the basis of this internal short circuit is collective morality, which leads us to feel compelled to condemn ways of thinking and acting that concern us.

In the case of charity, we are convinced that good deeds must necessarily be done in silence , away from the spotlight, in the dark, in private, because morality provides that the motive for the good, that done really well, must be only and exclusively visceral, rooted in the soul, therefore immune from ulterior motives. The problem is that we all have ulterior motives, especially those who deny it.

Hardly in practical reality, especially in this practical reality, we give for the simple pleasure of giving , without expecting something to come back. Down below we know it is so. We should certainly deal with this aspect, but as long as we are not willing to admit it, as long as we continue to feed the vicious circle of hypocrisy, persisting in making ourselves champions of a morality that we have long lost with others to purify ourselves from our contradictions , we will not make progress in this direction, but we will continue to trample on each other unnecessarily.

The first step to stop trampling each other is to accept once and for all that charity, good deeds, good gestures do not always and only come from the heart. In a world where everything is made public, where everything is continually exploited and where we obsessively talk about “setting a good example” for young people, it is especially if good actions are targeted more than wrong actions.

It is especially important that we still find ourselves debating the beautiful charity and the bad charity, the one that makes no noise and the one that does it. The exploitation of the charity is perhaps one of the few exploitations that we can serenely accept, because beyond the intentions, it is still good.

We can discuss all the rest.