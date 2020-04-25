“urban-myth”,-the-(alleged)-love-between-mick-jagger-and-princess-margaret

Urban Myth is the world just as it could have been, had every urban legend turned out to be well founded. Andy Wharol, true mentor of Donald Trump. Public Enemy, forced to hitchhike to perform in Sheffield. Paul McCartney, who had given Yesterday the title of Scrambled Eggs , scrambled eggs. Lastly, Mick Jagger, who capitulated at the feet of Princess Margaret, a lover of British luxury and aristocracy. Urban Myth , TV series aired on Sky Arte on Monday evening , he imagined that every myth, preserved in the undergrowth of popular culture, has its foundation.

The production, therefore, took the most well-known legends and turned them into short episodes, recited as it happens for fiction. Of art in cinema, the English monarchy, the protagonist, was the 27 in the middle of the narration ) April, of an unpublished double episode.

In the last week of the month, Urban Myth has decided to analyze the rebellious nature of two princesses, the most controversial who the crown has seen birth. Margaret , Queen Elizabeth's younger sister, indomitable and stubborn, allegedly intertwined a secret relationship with Mick Jagger, conservative disguised as a revolutionary. The two, who over the years have developed one of the strongest friendships in show business, met at the birthday party of Lady Victoria Ormsby-Gore, daughter of the former British ambassador to the United States. Legend has it that, then, in seeing the princess arrive, Mick Jagger planted his fiancée of the time, Chrissie Shrimpton. In a hurry, he would have rushed to His Highness, weaving a story of love and rebellion with it.

How much truth there is in the myth, which Urban Myth reconstructs through the performance of actors (deliberately) not very similar, not and said. But the matter still continues, until you find a young and intolerant Lady Diana . Guest at the home of Freddie Mercury together with the comedian and DJ Kenny Everett, Carlo's bride would have confessed to the two that they wanted nothing more than a normal life: he would have liked to allow himself the luxury of popularity. What, this, that would have pushed Mercury and Everett to camouflage her with popular clothes, to then take her to a gay club, where, between beer and dance, they would have spent an evening become history.

