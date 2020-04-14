urban-vision-and-toiletpaper,-together-in-favor-of-civil-protection

After making its support felt by making all its digital advertising systems in Milan available for free to convey messages of public utility, Urban Vision returns with another solidarity project. This time together with Toiletpaper.

The two realities have joined the cry of « Together Forever», the title of the social campaign aimed at transmit a universal message of cooperation and collaboration between individuals . To give face to the project the image of two fingers that come closer and join.

A dreamlike representation, set in the clouds, which forms the symbol of infinity, sign of hope, union and continuity . And it is precisely together that the desired objectives are achieved. That's why the project becomes the means to support direct donation – Donate Now – in favor of the Department of Civil Protection – Italian Government (through the iban IT 49 J 0100003245350200022330).

«I have known the Toiletpaper creative team – founded by Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari – for several years. We collaborated on a film of which I was one of the producers »says Gianluca De Marchi, CEO of Urban Vision. «An artistic collaboration that I have always considered stimulating, different and disruptive. Today, we are all involved in what is happening and we have the opportunity to communicate in favor of the community. It seemed natural and right to think about this campaign and to combine our skills to send a positive message and promote fundraising for the National Civil Protection Department which, today more than ever, is committed to meeting all the needs of the structures. health workers, operators, doctors and individual citizens in difficulty “.