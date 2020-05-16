urban-vision:-«saying-thank-you-is-not-enough»

After the solidarity project promoted in March together with Toiletpaper to promote the fund of the Department of Civil Protection for the acquisition of personal protective equipment and health equipment, now, Urban Vision returns with a new campaign.

The initiative, summarized in the title «Saying thank you is not enough» has the objective of channeling the solidarity of the Italians towards the protagonists of this emergency, that is health professionals who every day, at the forefront of hospitals, assistance and in the area, endanger their health to protect people affected by Covid – 19.

A heartfelt, strong, direct campaign, which features the faces of doctors, nurses, health workers, who have joined the project, and who are symbolic recipients of a heartfelt and strong thank you for the work they do every day . But not only. The thank you message is accompanied by the promotion of the fund «Always with you» activated by the Department of Civil Protection in favor of the families of health workers who have lost their lives in the fight against Coronavirus.

To forgive:

DEPARTMENT OF CIVIL PROTECTION

reason: always with you

IBAN: IT 66 J 0306905020100000066432