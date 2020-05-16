World

Urban Vision: «Saying thank you is not enough»

nj May 16, 2020
urban-vision:-«saying-thank-you-is-not-enough»

After the solidarity project promoted in March together with Toiletpaper to promote the fund of the Department of Civil Protection for the acquisition of personal protective equipment and health equipment, now, Urban Vision returns with a new campaign.

The initiative, summarized in the title «Saying thank you is not enough» has the objective of channeling the solidarity of the Italians towards the protagonists of this emergency, that is health professionals who every day, at the forefront of hospitals, assistance and in the area, endanger their health to protect people affected by Covid – 19.

A heartfelt, strong, direct campaign, which features the faces of doctors, nurses, health workers, who have joined the project, and who are symbolic recipients of a heartfelt and strong thank you for the work they do every day . But not only. The thank you message is accompanied by the promotion of the fund «Always with you» activated by the Department of Civil Protection in favor of the families of health workers who have lost their lives in the fight against Coronavirus.

To forgive:

DEPARTMENT OF CIVIL PROTECTION

reason: always with you

IBAN: IT 66 J 0306905020100000066432

nj

Related Articles

April 16, 2020
6

Medical Mobility Scooters Market 2019:In-depth Research on Market Size,Top Manufacturers – Invacare, Afikim Electric Vehicles, Pride Mobility, Drive Medical

February 3, 2020
8

Latest Research Report to uncover key Factors of Global Ozone Generator Market -2025

January 29, 2020
11

Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market 2020 Surprising Growth : Inmarsat plc, Hughes Network Systems LLC, SES S.A., X2nSat, Expedition Communications, Globalstar, Eutelsat

Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure
March 18, 2020
6

Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure Market Outlines the Growth Factors and Current State of Market by 2025: Mircom Technologies Ltd, Whelen Engineering Co., Inc, EVERBRIDGE INC

Close