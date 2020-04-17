us-investigates-coronavirus-from-laboratory-(but-scientists-say-more)

CNN reports the news that a US intelligence investigation would be underway to shed light on the true origin of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus. For the Trump administration, the Chinese version is not convincing (but scientific studies say more)

(photo: Getty Images)

The United States , or at least the Trump administration, they are not convinced that the coronavirus Sars-Cov-2 originated in the Wuhan fish market. Something does not come back and they want to see us clearly , and if they find evidence of Beijing's lies China will have to pay the consequences . For this reason, according to the Cnn report, a intelligence investigation to explore all the possibilities, including that of a accident in the virology laboratories of the capital of Hubei. At the moment, however, there is nothing concrete on which to base itself, nor evidence that refutes the scientific study of Nature who tries the natural origin of this coronavirus.

Accidental escape

According to the source of the Cnn , the 007 Americans do not believe that Sars-Cov-2 is the result of the search for new weapons biological by China, but for some a laboratory accident – an accidental escape, with contamination of things or people who would have unknowingly propagated the pathogen upon leaving the institution – where this virus was studied is possible. Especially if the laboratory in question is not up to and does not meet the safety requirements indispensable for this type of research. As it happens, just in these days the Washington Post has published an article in which it reports the concerns that the United States had about the Wuhan laboratories as early as 2018 , when the Americans had visited the structure several times, finding it inadequate . It should be noted that the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not deny the existence of the documents on direct demand , but did not even say that there may be a link with the story of the new coronavirus.

Strategic conspiracy

Dietrology enthusiasts will also like to know that the Chinese government has imposed different levels of control over scientific results on the coronavirus. The Chinese research institutes would have received new provisions to proceed with the publication of their studies: before sending documents to international journals, the results must be examined by academic committees and pass the judgment of more than one commission. A sign – claims Cnn also citing a Chinese source – that Beijing does not want science deny your pandemic narrative.

Although in principle an investigation, whose purpose is to establish how the facts unfolded and highlight the critical issues, should always be welcome, the news of the work of American intelligence at this moment has a particular flavor, that of yet another attempt for divert attention on the inadequacy of emergency management in the United States. From day to day we point the finger in turn against China, the experts of the task force who row against , poorly educated governors , WHO who worked badly .

What science says

More about the intelligence investigation for now is unknown. Mark Milley , chief of staff of the United States Army, has released a comment in which he says that for the moment is impossible to draw conclusions , that the evidence goes in support of the natural origin but that there is no it is nothing certain, thus leaving room for all hypotheses. Or rather, almost all of them, because – it is good to reiterate – scientists (and not only Chinese) are convinced that the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus was not created in the laboratory : its genetic sequence does not have the characteristics.