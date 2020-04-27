val-kilmer:-“when-i-pleaded-to-get-iceman-back-in-the-top-gun-sequel”

Certain roles have the power to change your life but you only realize it in retrospect, because if it were up to you that role you would never have played it. It happened to Val Kilmer , who owes Top Gun a large part of his reputation but who, at the time of the audition, was very skeptical of the project: «I didn't want the part. I didn't care about the movie. The story didn't interest me “ Kilmer writes in I’m your Huckleberry, his autobiography published in the United States in April. Then, however, given the scarcity of proposals, Val is convinced and decides to make his first audition for the role of Iceman: “I presented myself with the air of an idiot.

I was wearing a pair of ridiculous oversize Australian vomit green shorts. I read the jokes as if I didn't care. And yet, incredibly, they told me that I had obtained the role, which made me feel disheartened rather than gassed “.

We know the rest: Top Gun becomes a cult in the history of cinema and the Iceman character enters the hearts of millions of fans transforming Kilmer into a sex symbol and opening the doors of the Hollywood that counts, that of Oliver Stone and James Cox, so to speak. The curious thing is, however, another: thirty-four years after the first film, it was not the producers who begged Kilmer to play the role of Iceman, but the actor himself who, always in his autobiography, talks about the difficulties he encountered in being part of Top Gun: Maverick , the highly anticipated sequel directed by Joseph Kosinski which, barring further slips to because of the coronavirus, it will be released in theaters on 23 December. “As The Temptations sang in the golden age of Mowtown,” I'm not too proud not to beg. ” The producers wanted me, Tom wanted me. Tom couldn't have been more cool. Tom and I picked up where we left off. Finding ourselves was fantastic “.

Beyond the “vote of secrecy” on the plot, Kilmer is therefore reconciled with the film and its character: his career, unlike that of Cruise, has undergone a decline in recent decades indifferent because of poorly guessed projects and incisive roles. The hope is that Top Gun: Maverick can make him taste the thrill of the first time, even if for a short time. As the actor said, the timing of the production of the first chapter was very turbulent: in 1986 he even risked being arrested in San Diego for burning a red light at insane speed: «The policeman looked at me as if to say:” seriously friend? ” He didn't even bother to turn on the lights, I pulled over and begged my drunken passengers to do well, with my deep Iceman-style voice. Since I hadn't drunk, I was able to show off my acting skills and we got out of it “.

