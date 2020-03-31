valerio-berruti:-boom-of-donations-for-the-verduno-hospital

«A few days ago I learned that the Verduno hospital, a work expected for many years, would become the Covid – 19 Reference hospital of Piedmont . On the same day, I joined an initiative promoted by Andrea Mastrovito, an artist involved in raising funds for the Bergamo hospital. It seemed to me a sign of destiny and I understood that I too had to invent something to support the land that I love so much and that like Lombardy needs help from everyone “.

The idea came to Valerio Berruti on 26 March: the Langhe artist has undertaken to give anyone who has made a donation in excess of 300 euro to the Fondazione Nuovo Ospedale Alba-Bra Onlus for the new Covid – 19 Hospital of Verduno a drawing (oil pastels and enamel on cardboard) created specifically for the occasion.

The series, entitled The strongest embrace , will then become a video and a book. It went beyond all expectations: in less than a week the donations exceeded 140 thousand euros collected and the drawings given away 400.

Attention: the possibility of giving by obtaining a drawing from the series The strongest embrace will end tomorrow – Wednesday 1 April – at 24. Constant updates on the status of donations are provided on the artist's social networks (INSTAGRAM and FACEBOOK @valerioberruti profile.)



Those who still want to participate in the charity initiative must send proof of donation to the email address valerio@valerioberruti.com together with the information necessary for sending and strictly inserting in the subject the words “Valerio Berruti in support of the Coronavirus emergency”. Payment must be made to the BANCA D'ALBA IBAN current account: IT 84 C 0853022506000520109210 registered to the Fondazione Nuovo Ospedale Alba-Bra Onlus with reason : «Valerio Berruti in support of Coronavirus emergency».

