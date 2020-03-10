vanessa-bryant-and-her-daughters-at-the-murals-of-kobe-and-gianna

There is the whole family Bryant in a photo. Kobe's wife Vanessa posted on Instagram a photo together with the daughters in front to one of the many murals in Los Angeles that were dedicated to her husband and daughter Gianna, accompanied by the words of the song Smile by Nat King Cole. His invitation is to look forward with a smile.

On the Instagram account of Vanessa Bryant c is also a photo of the eldest daughter, Natalia, 17 years, under the same image as Kobe and Gigi. In the image of the whole family there are also the small Bianka and Capri which is not even one year old.

Across the city of Los Angeles are dozens of tributes to Kobe, who played here for twenty years with the Lakers shirt. Mostly portraits and murals portray him alone or with his daughter 13 enne died in the helicopter accident last 26 January in which seven other people died.

Before and after the ceremony at the Staples Center where she and many basketball stars remembered Kobe , Vanessa posted memories of her husband and daughter and also pictures of the whole family together. The first words, in the public commemoration, were for his child sweet and determined on the basketball court as when he was making sweets at home or being with his sisters. To talk about Kobe he has pitted their nicknames and tells a relationship that lasted more than twenty years. “I have been his best friend, his first girlfriend, his wife, his great love”.

Vanessa has not, however, stopped seeking justice for the death of her husband and daughter. He denounced the company that owned the crashed helicopter and asked for maximum punishment for those who took pictures of the scene of the disaster starting from the police officers.

