vanessa-bryant-and-the-wedding-anniversary-with-kobe:-“i-miss-your-hugs”

It was the 18 April 2001 when a very young Kobe Bryant , at the time 22 enne and rising star of the NBA, married to Vanessa Lyne , the woman who two years earlier had made him lose his head. Today, to celebrate the anniversary, there is only her, after a tragic helicopter crash he snatched the unforgettable basketball legend and his daughter Gianna , second son of the couple.

«My king, my heart, my best friend », writes Vanessa on her profile Instagram , in the margins of a tender photo embraced. «Happy nineteenth anniversary love, I miss you a lot. I wish you were here, in hold me in your arms ». A post that has collected comments from friends and fans of all over the world , who also remained they shocked by the premature disappearance of the athlete and the girl.

The closest, according to what is witnessed by a subsequent image , they sent her a bouquet of red roses : «I anniversary flowers », is the caption of Vanessa, who then thanks Pau Gasol – historic teammate of Kobe – and his wife Catherine , in addition to her three daughters, Natalia (17), Bianka (3) and Capri (1). That it was the first-born who organized the sweet surprise to the mother?

It is not clear, but for sure the will be helping so much to try to work out – together with her – the terrible mourning: « My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone “, Vanessa said recently. That on Easter day she really entrusted her children to find the smile , with Natalia embracing Capri in the garden and Bianka who breaks an egg with hammering.

A happy moment. In the memory, always , of Kobe and Gigi.

