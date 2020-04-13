vanessa-bryant,-the-first-easter-without-gianna-and-kobe

A video of a few seconds in which little Bianca, 3 years old, and her little sister Capri, 9 months old, try to open an Easter egg with a toy hammer. So Vanessa Bryant tells on Instagram the first Easter without two of the loves of her life: her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna, victims of an accident on their helicopter last 26 January.

“I'll help you,” says Mama Vanessa in Bianca's ear, busy searching for surprise inside the egg.

And when the Easter cakes come out, the two girls explode with joy. Shortly after Vanessa Bryant published a new image in which her eldest daughter Natalia, 17 years, she holds Bianca in her arms, all dressed in pink. Next to them, Vanessa embraces Capri smiling in an aqua green tulle dress.

The last time we had seen them all together was a little over a month ago, in a photo taken under one of the murals dedicated to Kobe and Gianna in Los Angeles. Below, the words of the song Smile by Nat King Cole : “You will find that life is still worth it, if you just smile”.

And the family is the greatest force for Vanessa Bryant. As revealed by a source to People , the woman she is deeply grateful for the time she has been able to spend with her family in the months following the tragic accident, where seven other people also lost their lives together with Gianna and Kobe.

Also for Vanessa and her daughters these weeks are those of the lockdown due to the pandemic. A few days ago Kobe's wife finally expressed deep pride in the entry of the ex-Lakers superstar into the Hall of Fame. «Obviously, we would like him to be here with us to celebrate. We are proud of what he has done “.

