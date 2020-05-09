vanessa-bryant:-«those-photos-must-not-circulate»

A first complaint came in the aftermath of the tragic accident. Vanessa Bryant , who in the crash of a helicopter has lost her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gianna , has sued the owner company of the aircraft. The pilot should not have flown. Too much fog, too much negligence, claimed the widow of the American basketball player who, on Friday 8 May, started a second lawsuit.

Vanessa Bryant, four months or so after the death of her husband and daughter, has decided to file a lawsuit against the Sheriff's Department of Los Angeles . He would be guilty of sharing some photos of the scene with unauthorized people to see them. «No less than eight people, appointed by the sheriff, were on the scene taking pictures of the dead children, their parents and coaches with their cell phones. As the Department would later admit, there was no investigative reason why photos of the accident should be taken. The Sheriff's subordinates did it for personal purposes “, it was read in the document retrieved from the magazine People , in which we read (also) that “the bad management of this bad behavior by the Department has only worsened the emotional stress of Vanessa Bryant”. In fact, the woman would be afraid that the photos could circulate further.

“Ms. Bryant is very concerned that the copies of those photos have not been picked up and she fears it is only a matter of time before she or her daughters come across them on the Internet.” Therefore, the department members who took the photos, which only the coroner and coroner should have done, are “responsible for misconduct, for intentionally inflicting great emotional stress, and for violating the right to privacy of Vanessa Bryant “.

