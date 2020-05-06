World

Vanessa Bryant, who found an unopened letter from Kobe: “To the love of my life”

Vanessa Bryant, che ha trovato una lettera mai aperta di Kobe: «All'amore della mia vita»

Like in a movie, the wife of the American champion, who passed away in an accident last 26 January with her daughter Gianna, found a letter never seen before, addressed to her, the love of her life. To read it, he waited for his birthday

As in a film, where the beloved man, after death, leaves tangible memories behind him: a letter, a book. The discovery of Vanessa Bryant seems to follow the story told in PS I Love You, but unlike the book later adapted for cinema, unfortunately – unfortunately – it has very little. The wife of the American basketball player, who passed away on 26 January 2020 together with his daughter Gianna, he found a ticket that was never opened. «It is addressed“ To the love of my life by your popes ”», Bryant wrote on Instagram, publishing a small part of the envelope in dark paper.

«I waited to open it until my birthday. It gave me the opportunity to have something to look forward to, “explained the woman, who celebrated her birthday on May 5th.

«Irony wants that Kobe had put on the cover a photo of me redesigned by an artist so that an angel held me up. I miss the love of my life, and I miss my sweet little Mamacita “, she has forced beyond Vanessa Bryant, saying she is grateful to be able to wake up every morning together with her three daughters.

