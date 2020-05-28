vanity-fair,-50-copies-of-the-issue-dedicated-to-connections-on-auction-(jointly)-on-ebay

After the success of the first auction dedicated to the issue We are Italy, starting from June 3 50 numbered hardcover copies of the Vanity Fair issue dedicated to Connections will be auctioned on eBay.it. As for the previous auction, the proceeds will be donated to the solidarity campaign Never give up, created by Independent Ideas agency, and promoted by the LAPS Foundation in support of the Italian Red Cross committed to dealing with the covid emergency – 19 through the distribution of shopping vouchers to the most needy families.

In this new auction, the protagonist will be the number of Vanity Fair dedicated to the Connections which has given the involvement of Jean René, aka JR. The photographer and street artist – among the most famous in the world for his works in metropolitan contexts – on the night of Sunday 3 May he created a new installation exclusively on a wall in a Paris neighborhood for the cover of the magazine . The work elaborates one of the best known masterpieces in the history of art, the Creation of Adam , the most iconic fresco in the Sistine Chapel by Michelangelo Buonarroti. What was the figure of Adam in the original work, in the reinterpretation of JR was replaced by a girl who is in front of God, both with their arms outstretched for a moment before touching each other.

Through the online auction, from June 3rd to 17 June it will be possible to win one of the 50 copies of the special edition, available in two lots from 25 pieces each, on sale at the base auction price of 50 euros . A collector's number that tells the Connections as new relationships, ties that go far beyond national borders and imposed physical limits; connections like new unions allowed by an innovation that passes through new priorities where technology is enabling to change, an integral part of the new daily system where what was not there before is the new indispensable. This issue also represents the first collaboration of the French artist with an Italian magazine.

eBay , one of the largest and most dynamic online marketplaces in the world, has decided to marry the project because it has always been committed to supporting the Italian community and supporting local SMEs. In the context of the Coronavirus emergency, the company's commitment has further intensified. eBay today supports several national realities engaged in the front line in the fight against Covid and is helping small and medium-sized enterprises to react to the crisis due to forced lockdown thanks to e-commerce.

READ ALSO

Vanity Fair and the auction on solidarity on eBay: passed the 10. 000 EUR