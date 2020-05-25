vanity-fair-and-the-auction-on-ebay:-over-10,000-euros

The proceeds, obtained from the charity auction promoted by Vanity Fair in collaboration with eBay, continues to rise. After the first two batches of copies of the special issue # Italy is we signed by Francesco Vezzoli who made it possible to reach the 9. 000 euro , now, add the over 1. 000 euros collected in the third week of sale.

The highest offer, in this third week, amounts to 206 euro once again exceeding the starting price of 200 EUR. Started in late April, the positive trend of the initiative is showing strong appreciation and generous solidarity, both in Italy that abroad as evidenced by some sales registered outside the border.

To date, in fact, are 49 the total copies sold .

A project, that of Vanity Fair and eBay , which arises from the common desire to raise funds to be allocated to Italian Red Cross. Until 27 May, there is still the possibility of winning one of the numbered hardcover copies signed by the artist and contributing to the cause. The proceeds, in fact, will go to support the CRI through # NeverGiveUp , the campaign created by the Independent Ideas agency and promoted by the Laps Foundation, which deals with distributing vouchers meal to the most needy families.