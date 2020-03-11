vanity-fair-#iosonomilano,-the-digital-copy-is-free

The new issue of Vanity Fair is dedicated to Milan, “but also Wuhan, Codogno, Lodi, Bergamo, Seoul, Tehran, Berlin, Paris, Seattle”: a message of solidarity which 64 protagonists of this city, the first Italian metropolis hit by the Coronavirus emergency, launch to the country and the world, united in this test.

And it is dedicated to all our readers, who in a difficult moment deserve a small gift. Exclusively, the digital copy of Vanity Fair is free ! You can download it for free by going to the Vanity Fair APP.

After clicking on “Free Pass”, just register your account and enter the code VF4YOU .

In addition , starting from Friday 13 March and for 3 months it will be possible read for free the digital copies of all the newspapers of Condé Nast ! Just download the digital copy from the magazine app and enter the following codes: VOGUE4YOU for Vogue, WIRED4YOU for Wired, GQ4YOU for GQ, LCI4YOU for La Cucina Italiana, AD4YOU for AD, TRAVELLER4YOU for Traveler.

(Codes valid for 3 months and in any case not later than 13 June 2020.)