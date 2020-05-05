vanity-fair-lands-on-television

The problem of television series, like that of great novels, is the lack of protagonists when it comes to the last episode, to the final page. And it doesn't matter whether they are good or bad: at the last episode of the last season, often in the middle of the night and with so many hours of sleep lost, the actors and actresses who made us laugh, cry, think or get angry are very much missing. To remedy this feeling, to review the series that we liked or those we have heard a lot about, from 8 to 28 May on the channel 111 Sky Atlantic Confidential arrives, a new channel powered by Vanity Fair .

Many the chosen series: from the timeless Sex and the City to The L Word , passing through Girls to Big Little Lies, The Affair , Veep , Euphoria , Sharp Objects and Mildred Pierce . Within the programming, Vanity Fair will also curate a strip that tells each serial with interviews, curiosities and stories. It starts from the historical portraits made by the newspaper to the protagonists in recent years. And we arrive at a talk show with the intervention of famous Italian artists who comment on their passion for the small screen with stories about the scheduled series, their career and the developments of tomorrow's cinema.

The appointment is part of the new connections put in place by Vanity Fair to make the stories told between the pages of the magazine, on the website and on social channels: a development of visions, entertainment and emotions, values ​​that have always characterized the DNA of the magazine. The focus, then, will be on the treatment of the female universe: from Nicole Kidman to Meryl Streep; from Sarah Jessica Parker to Sharon Stone; up to Laura Dern, Zendaya, Kate Winslet and Lena Dunham . A chorus of great artists who will also serve as a starting point to treat the evolution of women through that contemporary literature that is the TV series, a subject that we will tell you about with the passion, curiosities and insights that have always characterized our newspaper.