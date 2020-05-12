vanity-fair:-over-5000-euros-with-the-auction-on-solidarity-on-ebay

Great success for the first week of charity auction promoted by Vanity Fair in collaboration with eBay . The project – born from the common desire to raise funds for the Italian Red Cross – offers, until 27 May, the possibility of winning one of the 100 numbered copies de # We are Italy with hard cover signed by Francesco Vezzoli.

The first lot – consisting of 25 copies – went entirely sold out in the first week of sale Collecting over 5. 000 euros . On average, each auction magazine received 5 bids with an average selling price of 248 euro (exceeding the auction base of 200 EUR). The copy that received the highest bid was the number 61, sold at the price of 352 euro, and which will be sent to London . A testimony of how the project has also been appreciated outside the Italian borders, especially in England and Germany.

Many positive messages and compliments received for the beautiful initiative which, from 11 May, starts again with a new batch of copies at the auction to raise additional funds . The proceeds, in fact, will go to support the CRI through # NeverGiveUp , the campaign created by the Independent Ideas agency and promoted by the Laps Foundation, which deals with distribute meal vouchers to the most needy families . Ready to make your offer?

