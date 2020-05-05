vanity-fair,-the-new-connections

Jean René, aka JR , photographer and street artist among the most famous in the world for his works in metropolitan contexts, on the night of Sunday 3 May he realized on a wall in a Paris neighborhood a new installation exclusively for the cover of Vanity Fair Italia.

The work reworks one of the best known masterpieces in the history of art, the Creation of Adam , the most iconic fresco in the Sistine Chapel of Michelangelo Buonarroti.

What was the figure of Adam in the original work, in the reinterpretation of JR has been replaced by a girl who is in front of God, both with their arms stretched out for a moment before touching each other.

This is the first collaboration that sees the French artist join an Italian magazine.

« The new connections to which we will be called after the virus emergency, the theme of the new issue of Vanity Fair, have been the topic of the creative process undertaken by the editorial staff with JR» , tells Simone Marchetti, director of Vanity Fair . “ We asked the artist to represent the fragility, potential, doubts and bets that we will have to face in the coming months and that we highlighted in the new issue. It was a challenge at a distance and in lockdown, a test of imagination that wants to show a way to create all the new connections necessary not only to get out of this difficult moment, but to build a better future . “

The image of JR's work becomes the cover of the new issue of Vanity Fair, on newsstands from May 6, dedicated to connections. Connections as new relationships, ties that go far beyond national borders and imposed physical limits; connections like new unions allowed by an innovation that passes through new priorities where technology is enabling to change, an integral part of the new daily system where what was not there before is the new indispensable.

A number that, through the authoritative voices of characters and experts in the sector, rewrites and outlines the future to tell how our daily habits have changed and will change, relationships, training, culture, entertainment, use of the services and our choices.

So the director Paolo Genovese writes a story for Vanity Fair about a platonic love at the time of the lockdown, the professor of Pedagogical Sciences Raffaele Mantegazza of the Milano-Bicocca University reflects on the loss of socialization between students in the middle of school desks, as important in education as learning, Giovanna Melandri , President of the MAXXI Foundation , recounts the changes in the way in which museums are used which will reopen from May 18. The changes in the entertainment sector will also be inevitable, which will lead to a new way of connecting to performances through streaming, as the number 1 of YouTube in Europe tells Vanity Fair Cécile Frot-Coutaz . The television and radio presenter Daniela Collu in her sincere story without filters highlights the problem given by the absence of connection that creates isolation. To connect the world of adults with that of children there is the story of the prodigious Mikail Akar, the “Picasso child”, a 7-year-old listed artist as well as a social media star. A connection between brothers, that between Edoardo and Eugenio Bennato , led to the birth of the song This cannot be the reality . The passage talks about the network, the one that cancels every distance but that at the same time the two brothers describe as a prison, highlighting the importance of the real and non-virtual connection. On the same line of thought, the other musical voice of the number: Bob Geldof.

Instead, there is a hint of irony in the half-serious alphabet that Miriam Leone has compiled to demonstrate how coronavirus has temporarily infected our language. Among the various words appear for example gathering, masks, concern and connections, which for Miriam are: “the Net, the Internet, the wi-fi: the platforms in which to enjoy content saved us from madness … because only the wise do not go crazy alone, in silence and isolated and we know how to be few and rare, like pandas “.

All these items are joined by the reportage on Vo ' Euganeo, the municipality of Veneto where there was the first coronavirus victim in Italy and where, by making unconventional choices, thanks to a connected community that supports and knows how to team up, the epidemic has been isolated and the country has transformed in an open-air laboratory from which, perhaps, the answers for the treatment of the disease will come.

In conjunction with the issue of the issue, the #TheConnectors project will also start, a series of virtual conversations featuring the excellence of the new connection in the fields of fashion, art, entertainment and entertainment. 14 videotalk appointments with as many symbols of the new communication, who every day will invite a selection of friends and colleagues to their round table to discuss with them the evolution in the field in which they are innovators. Among them Beniamino Barrese, Elisa Maino, Riccardo Pozzoli, Pablo Trincia, Nico Vascellari, Charley Vezza, Matteo Ward, Zuzu .

The meetings will be online on the Vanity Fair social channels and on the website.