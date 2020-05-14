Vanity Fair, the success of the solidarity auction on eBay continues: € 9,000 reached

The charity auction promoted by Vanity Fair in collaboration with eBay continues to reap great results. To the beyond 5. 000 euro collected in the first week of sale only, now, others are added 4. 000 euro collected with the second batch of copies of the special issue # L'Italia Siamo us signed by Francesco Vezzoli.

The highest offer, in this second week, was 211 euro once again exceeding the starting price equal at 200 euro. Started at the end of April, the positive trend of the initiative is showing a strong appreciation and generous solidarity, both in Italy and abroad, as evidenced by some sales registered outside the border.

A project, that of Vanity Fair and eBay , which stems from the common desire to raise funds for the Italian Red Cross . Until 27 May, there is still the possibility of winning one of the numbered hardcover copies signed by the artist and contributing to the cause. The proceeds, in fact, will go to support the CRI through # NeverGiveU p, the campaign created by the Independent Ideas agency and promoted by the Laps Foundation, which deals with distribute meal vouchers to the most needy families.