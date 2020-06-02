vanity-fair's-solidarity-break-for-#blackouttuesday



The events of the past few weeks have been the confirmation that in 2020 racial injustices still exist and social uprisings, following the horrible death of George Floyd in Minneapolis , have spread throughout the United States and in many nations of the world.

In solidarity with the movement # blacklivesmatter celebrities, companies and individuals have joined the # blackouttuesday and posted on their social feeds a black image only.

Also Vanity Fair Italia wanted to make its voice heard and postponed the commitments of June 2 to support the lawsuit against all forms of racism .

« Today we should have published a new cover of Vanity Fair Italia but there are moments when we have to pause everything ».

A gesture of solidarity, a collective pause and a commitment to improve the future which takes note of the pain that the world community feels, but it is also an opportunity to propose a peaceful protest with the hope that more equality can be hoped for racial and respect for human lives.

# blacklivesmatter

# blackouttuesday

