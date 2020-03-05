Vapor Recovery Units Market 2020 Industry Outline, Global Executive Players and Forecast Till 2027

The Report Titled on “Vapor Recovery Units Market” analyses the adoption of Vapor Recovery Units: Product Scope, Market Overview, Market Opportunities, Market Driving Force and Market Risks . This Vapor Recovery Units Market profile the top manufacturers like (John Zink Company, LLC, Hy-Bon/EDI, Whirlwind Methane Recovery Systems LLC, Petrogas Systems, Accel Compression Inc., PSG Dover, Wintek Corporation, AEREON Inc., and Cimarron Energy Inc.) which as long as information such as Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. For the (historical data status 2014-2019 and 6 year forecast period 2020 to 2027), it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the Vapor Recovery Units industry. It also provide the Vapor Recovery Units market Sales Channel, Distributors, Customers, Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix and Data Source.

Development of unconventional energy sources is expected to pose lucrative business opportunity

Development of unconventional energy sources namely shale oil, coal bed methane, and oil sands are presenting new growth opportunities for vapor recovery unit manufacturers. Oil and gas producers are increasingly adopting high-end technologies such as membrane-separated vapor recover units, in order to optimize the production process. Following are some of the major investments made by oil and gas companies. In June 2016, Iran’s Machine Making Company signed a US$ 550 Mn contract with China’s largest heavy industry enterprise to build oil terminal with a capacity of 30 million barrels on Qeshm Island, in the southern Persian Gulf. Furthermore, in June 2016, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation announced installation of two import LNG terminals, as the country has planned to start importing LNG in early 2017.

Rapid installation of VRUs on gas stations in Asia Pacific region is expected to present growth market opportunity for marketers

New stringent regulations regarding reduction of VOC emission have compelled petrol pump owners to install vapor recovery units. For instance in 2004, in China, the Air Pollution Control (Petrol Filling Stations) (Vapor Recovery) Regulation was amended to require petrol filling stations to install a system to recover petrol vapor emitted during vehicle refueling (Phase II vapor recovery system). Furthermore, the amended regulation came into effect on March 31, 2005.

