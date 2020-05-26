venice-2020-will-be-done,-there-is-confirmation-from-luca-zaia

In the air, the most disparate hypotheses hovered. Coronavirus, it was said, would not stop Venice. The cinema, by itself, would have adapted to the pandemic and the exhibition would have taken place within the expected timescales. How, Luca Zaia explained it . The governor of Veneto, in confirming the existence of a Venice 2020, spoke of a small number of productions, of distances and experiments.

Venice 2020 confirmed: «Collaborate with Cannes? Everything is possible, but there are no hypotheses "

“Probably, there will not be all the productions that we are used to seeing, because the workings and previews of the films have stopped, but everything will be done as expected”.

The Venice Film Festival will therefore be held on the Lido between 2 and 12 next September. “Our epidemiological data are clear. Since 10 April, we have curves downhill compared to infections, hospitalizations and intensive care. According to these values, we are absolutely confident. And then there is also indirect confirmation by the National Scientific Technical Committee that expressing an opinion on the indication of the period of the regional and administrative elections, said: “You must do them by the end of September”. Which means that September is a good month. And therefore the Exhibition will take place », Zaia reiterated, helping to outline a different, more technological and safe Venice.

The Lido, in the days of the Festival, will be less populated. Guests, only Italian and European, will bring masks and the rooms will have fewer seats. Some premieres, especially if related to foreign films, will be held online, the red carpets will be in private form, questions in the press conference will be asked via chat, not in attendance. Venice will be a great experiment, the first in Italy. «And it is a good sign».

