Venice: the waters return clear

nj March 18, 2020
Reduced drains, no circulation, and the water of the Venice canals becomes clear and transparent . In the photos posted by the Facebook group Venezia Pulita, the backdrop of the Venetian canals reappears and the water is crossed by schools of fish. To see in the gallery above to reflect on how impactful our presence is, and how liberating our nature is for nature: so the air in the cities becomes breathable again, the clouds of smog dissolve, and the world, with a little silence on our part, looks different.

Here other photos of Venice as we have never seen it

