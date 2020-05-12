vera-wang,-70-years-old-and-not-hearing-them

Lockdown and social distancing have certainly not stopped fashion creatives from getting busy in the past few weeks. Not even the greatest designers, who usually work with a team of close – and stellar – collaborators, have allowed the pandemic to set a halt to their art, and Vera Wang is an excellent example: from his home in Miami, in fact, he not only worked on his dream bridal dress , but he also made mini home shoots halfway between athleisure comfort and refined couture.

The model was none other than the stylist herself who, sharing the shots on Instagram, surprised everyone by her incredible physical shape.

At 70 years in fact, Vera Wang showed off a long-toned and toned silhouette, as well as abs in plain sight . What could be the secret of an image so far from the registry age? Following a similar question in one of the comments, the designer replied simply: “Work, sleep, a cocktail of vodka, not much sun”. What about sport? The designer actually doesn't particularly like physical activity, and it seems that she rarely trains, even if the photos with crop tops and leggings would say otherwise. Although she competed in the US Figure Skating Championships on 1968 in fact, after not being able to join the Olympic team, she decided to totally change street, arriving at fashion.

The summer after his first year of college, although his father did not agree with his desire to work in fashion, Vera Wang began to experience in the Yves Saint Laurent boutique in Madison Avenue , where she met Frances Patiky Stein, at the time was one of the two fashion directors of Vogue America : it was she who proposed to contact her once she finished her studies , and so the stylist began her career in the magazine. It is after more than ten years that Wang left the position, joining Ralph Lauren in 1987 . Two years later, while planning her wedding with Arthur Becker, the epiphany came: “I was a late bride and that metamorphosis experience, going from being a fashion nun to being a bride, was somewhat extreme for me “he told Business of Fashion ” There was nothing, neither a retail situation nor a designer who really satisfied the needs of modern women, in my opinion ». A vision that pushed her, in 1990, to open her bridal boutique , becoming de facto, within a few years, one of the most renowned and iconic brands of the bridal, wearing brides of the caliber of Jennifer Lopez and Chelsea Clinton, or Anne Hathaway and Kate Hudson in the film Bride Wars – My best enemy .

A long journey of life and work started right from the end of a sporting dream, expressed today with the love for athleisure and a physical form that is hard to believe.

