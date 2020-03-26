very-designer-pieces,-at-very-possible-prices

The secret to a really cool look ? Avoid wearing designer clothes from head to toe. The unwritten law of street style says it and the fashion icons of yesterday and today confirm it: mix basic and more refined garments is the right way to avoid appearing too homologated.

So, likewise, you don't need to invest a fortune every month to grab the latest handbag from our favorite designer. It is enough to invest in accessories and T-shirts that can, on their own, raise the whole outfit . At a reasonable cost, in fact, you can buy slippers, card holders, bracelets or hair clips able to give a sophisticated (and above all glamorous) touch even to a plain plain cotton T-shirt.

First of all if you have always thought that a certain brand has absolutely unapproachable prices , you will have to change your mind. Because even the most exclusive designers have small objects of desire in their collection that will allow you to spoil you a little while avoiding debt. It is the perfect way to have a creation of your heart brand and at the same time a small investment in a quality item, destined to last well over a season. And then you can always appropriate the motto of the protagonists of the US television series Parks and Recreations who in one of the most hilarious episodes claimed to have decided to dedicate one day a year to the beginning Treat Yo Self (which could be translated as “pampered”) during which they allowed themselves anything they wanted, from massages to cocktails through expensive accessories and clothes.

And finally, who does not remember the scene in which Audrey Hepburn enters Tiffany & Co. in New York and a very kind salesman fulfills his desire to buy something that represents the maison but is within reach of the penniless protagonist? So the ring found in the peanuts and personalized with its initials sends Holly Golightly in rapt because he fulfills his dream of having something with him from the jeweler where he loves drinking coffee but did not think he could go shopping.

So a small gift that we give to ourselves turns into a gesture of self care. And there is no doubt that in these times there is – among the many other things – perhaps this too is needed.

