vfquarantinestories:-alena-seredova-in-today's-instagram-live

As never before, there is no need to feel united and to be distracted by the bombardment of news that comes every day on the pandemic. The desire to give readers a smile and a moment of escape is exactly what he decided to do Vanity Fair through the campaign # VFQuarantineStories , an opportunity to interact with well-known faces who, like us, live a dimension of isolation in which the sense of solitude is the number one enemy. And so, after opening the dances with the virologist Roberto Burioni, Boss Doms, Daniela Collu, Francesco Sarcina, Boosta, Francesco Gabbani, Cristiana Capotondi, Cesare Cremonini, Marco D'Amore, Anna Dello Russo, Paola Turci, Fiorello, Carlo Verdone , Francesca Michielin Pierfrancesco Favino, Miriam Leone, Elisa Biagio Antonacci, Carla Signoris, Michela Andreozzi, Max Pezzali and Clio MakeUp, Paola Iezzi, Giulia Penna and Anna Foglietta, continue on Sunday 17 May with Alena Seredova, guest of an unmissable live on Instagram together with Federico Rocca.

The appointment is at 12 on the Instagram profile of Vanity Fair Italia , a way to face the state of crisis with the power of music which, in the last few days, has united the balconies in one big cry of hope, in the desire to transmit warmth and company to close to tell him to hold on, he is not alone. The initiative of # VFQuarantineStories starts precisely from this: from the desire to bring a smile to users who perhaps, for the first time in their life, are confronted with too narrow spaces and times at the conversely too long. Alena Seredova, model, showgirl and actress, joins this unanimous chorus, the need to rediscover the closeness, albeit virtual, which at the moment is the most important thing we have left.

