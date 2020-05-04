World
#VFQuarantineStories: Davide Frizzi, make-up artist, at 6 pm, live on IG
For the series «stories from quarantine to lighten the quarantine» today's appointment is Davide Frizzi at 18 will connect live on the profile of Vanity Fair Italia
New appointment in the schedule of the # VFQuarantineStories , remote conversations with characters friends of Vanity Fair, is with Davide Frizzi, National-Pro Team international MUA & Trainer of Dior.
During the live Instagram on the profile of Vanity Fair Italia , today, May 4th at 18, Davide Frizzi is in conversation with the journalist Alessandra Paudice and will talk about the make-up that will come in phase 2.
# VFQUARANTINE STORIES
After the launch on Friday 13 in March, with a remote conversation – broadcast live streaming – between virologist Roberto Burioni and the managing director of Condé Nast Italia Fedele Usai – moderated at a distance by the deputy director of Vanity Fair Malcom Pagani – it was the turn of the interviews with Boss Doms, the DJ, guitarist and producer of Achille Lauro , to the presenter Daniela Collu and to Francesco Sarcina, singer of Le Vibrazioni.
Then of Boosta, Cesare Cremonini and many others.
# VFQuarantineStories is the new format launched by Condé Nast to entertain and inform during this isolation dimension in which we are all experiencing, in order to bring some company and a smile to users who perhaps for the first time in their life are confronted with too narrow spaces and on the contrary too long times.
# VFQuarantineStories gives voice to the same protagonists of the Vanity Fair Stories format – culminating in a great annual festival now in its second edition – albeit in a manner forcedly made different.
The schedule will continue, on the Vanity Fair website and social profiles, with activities that will be communicated from time to time. Stay tuned!