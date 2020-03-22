vfquarantinestories:-elisa-in-today's-instagram-live

View this post on Instagram

It's late and my eyes are closed … I'm tired but I have a feeling I want to share with you all now. All this is difficult but I am seeing a lot of love and humanity, and a beautiful spirit and courage among people. We cannot embrace each other, yet we are close and good feels everything. The souls remain free and go out, all together, to support each other. Now more than before, without fear. Feelings come out, bodies stay at home, but emotions are exchanged as caresses. Laughter on the phone with real friends, with our families, from heart to heart burst like fireworks, free. The animals, our dogs, our cats, our friends who don't speak like us, feel it, know everything, and are there to look at us with their conscious and magical eyes, the eyes of their innocent world. Children fill time and space with their infinite being, their innate joy. Some task will escape us, someone will have stayed in their pajamas to play all day, someone else will have quarreled with their brother or sister, but with their energy, like small mountain streams, they bring us freshness and lightness and are blessed. We can all find ourselves in the dear things, in the important things, in the affections that matter, in the passions. In some strange way these days are full of opportunities to be better, to give the best. Thanks to who is doing it, who is loving, who is caring, who is building, who is thinking about the good and is acting accordingly. A dear friend today reminded me of the story of the Lotus, which I love so much, that I have tattooed on the skin and to whom I have dedicated at least one disc and much more, visible and invisible: The Lotus is born from the mud but its flowers are beautiful. Power. Go on like this. 🇮🇹 ❤️