World
#VFQuarantineStories: Elisa in today's Instagram live
Browse gallery
The Vanity Fair initiative continues with the “voices from quarantine to lighten the quarantine”. Saturday 21 March is Elisa's turn, live on the Vanity Fair Instagram profile at 17
As never before, there is no need to feel united and to be distracted by the bombardment of news that comes every day on the pandemic. The desire to give readers a smile and a moment of escape is just what he decided to do Vanity Fair through the countryside # VFQuarantineStories , an opportunity to interact with well-known faces who, like us, live a dimension of isolation in which the sense of solitude is the number one enemy. And so, after opening the dances, among others, with the virologist Roberto Burioni, Boss Doms, Daniela Collu, Francesco Sarcina, Boosta, Francesco Gabbani, Cristiana Capotondi, Cesare Cremonini, Marco D'Amore, Anna Dello Russo, Paola Turci , Francesca Michielin, Fiorello, Levante, Manuel Bortuzzo and Tommaso Paradiso, continue on Saturday 21 March with Elisa, guest of an unmissable live on Instagram together with the deputy director Malcom Pagani.
View this post on Instagram
It's late and my eyes are closed … I'm tired but I have a feeling I want to share with you all now. All this is difficult but I am seeing a lot of love and humanity, and a beautiful spirit and courage among people. We cannot embrace each other, yet we are close and good feels everything. The souls remain free and go out, all together, to support each other. Now more than before, without fear. Feelings come out, bodies stay at home, but emotions are exchanged as caresses. Laughter on the phone with real friends, with our families, from heart to heart burst like fireworks, free. The animals, our dogs, our cats, our friends who don't speak like us, feel it, know everything, and are there to look at us with their conscious and magical eyes, the eyes of their innocent world. Children fill time and space with their infinite being, their innate joy. Some task will escape us, someone will have stayed in their pajamas to play all day, someone else will have quarreled with their brother or sister, but with their energy, like small mountain streams, they bring us freshness and lightness and are blessed. We can all find ourselves in the dear things, in the important things, in the affections that matter, in the passions. In some strange way these days are full of opportunities to be better, to give the best. Thanks to who is doing it, who is loving, who is caring, who is building, who is thinking about the good and is acting accordingly. A dear friend today reminded me of the story of the Lotus, which I love so much, that I have tattooed on the skin and to whom I have dedicated at least one disc and much more, visible and invisible: The Lotus is born from the mud but its flowers are beautiful. Power. Go on like this. 🇮🇹 ❤️
A post shared by ELISA TOFFOLI Official (@elisatoffoli) on
The appointment is at 17 on the Instagram profile of Vanity Fair Italy , a way to face the state of crisis with the power of music which, in recent days, has united the balconies in one big cry of hope, in the desire to transmit warmth and company to the neighbor to tell him to hold on, who is not alone. The initiative of # VFQuarantineStories starts from this: from the desire to bring a smile to users who perhaps, for the first time in their life, are confronted with too narrow spaces and on the contrary too long times. Elisa, who on social media has underlined the need to remain united to face the emergency , joins this unanimous choir, to the need to rediscover the closeness, albeit virtual, which at this moment is the most important thing we have left.
READ ALSO
Elisa: «I have no bosses»
The initiative confirms the commitment of Condé Nast Italia – the first publishing house to offer employees smart working to protect their health and that of their families – to use technology and content to offer to readers and users, in conditions of safety, information and quality entertainment. After offering all Italians a free digital copy of the number of Vanity Fair dedicated to Milan and Italy – whose hard copy is distributed free of charge in the newsstands of Lombardy – the group has decided to make digital copies of the other newspapers: Vogue , GQ , Wired , TO, The Italian kitchen, Traveler . The digital video courses of La Cucina Italiana because, as Usai says, “the right recipe is to stay at home”.
The schedule of # VFQuarantineStories will continue in the following weeks, on the website and on the social profiles of Vanity Fair, with activities that will be communicated from time to time. Stay tuned.
READ ALSO
Elisa: «In Open Diaries I sing the beauty of being fragile»
READ ALSO
# VFQuarantineStories: Paola Turci in today's Instagram live