vfquarantinestories:-franco-curletto,-at-11,-in-the-direct-instagram

New appointment in the schedule of # VFQuarantineStories , conversations at distance with characters friends of Vanity Fair, is with Franco Curletto, hair designer to give us a special tutorial.

During the live Instagram on the profile of Vanity Fair Italia , today, 30 March at 11, Franco Curletto is in conversation with VanityFair.it journalist and beauty editor, Alessandra Paudice . With the help of his daughter, Gaia, he will show how to cut the fringe without making disasters, leading it step by step along the path to achieve the perfect # pandemicfringe .

After the launch on Friday 13 March, with a remote conversation – broadcast live streaming – between the virologist Roberto Burioni and the managing director of Condé Nast Italia Fedele Usai – always moderated at a distance by the deputy director of Vanity Fair Malcom Pagani – it was the turn of the interviews to Boss Doms, the DJ, guitarist and producer of Achille Lauro, to the presenter Daniela Collu and to Francesco Sarcina, singer of Le Vibrazioni. Then of Boosta, Cesare Cremonini and many others.

# VFQuarantineStories is the new format launched by Condé Nast to entertain and inform during this dimension of isolation in which we are all living, in order to bring some company and smile to users who perhaps for the first time in their life are confronted with too narrow spaces and on the contrary too long times .

# VFQuarantineStories gives voice to the same protagonists of the Vanity Fair Stories format – culminating in a great annual festival now in its second edition – albeit in a manner forcedly different.

