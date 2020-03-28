vfquarantinestories:-from-frank-matano-to-lunetta-savino,-the-events-of-march-28th

The schedule of # VFQuarantineStories continues and enriches with new appointments) , remote conversations with characters from the world of science, entertainment, art, culture close to the world of Vanity Fair .

Today, 28 March , there are two appointments with the direct Instagram on the profile of Vanity Fair Italy :

– at 16, Federico Rocca live with Lunetta Savino;

– at 17, live with Frank Matano ;

After the launch on Friday 13 March , with a remote conversation – broadcast in live streaming – between the virologist Roberto Burioni and the administrator delegate of Condé Nast Italia Fedele Usai – moderated always at a distance from the deputy director of Vanity Fair Malcom Pagani – it was the turn of the interviews with Boss Doms, the DJ, guitarist and producer of Achille Lauro, to the presenter Daniela Collu and to Francesco Sarcina, singer of Le Vibrazioni.

To which were added, in the following days, among others also Cesare Cremonini, Francesco Gabbani, Boosta, Cristiana Capotondi, Marco D'Amore, Paola Turci, Francesca Michielin, Fiorello, Manuel Bortuzzo, Tommaso Paradiso, Levante, Biagio Antonacci, Miriam Leone, Elisa and Pierfrancesco Favino.

# VFQuarantineStories is the new format launched by Condé Nast to entertain and inform during this dimension of isolation in which we are all living, in order to bring some company and a smile to users who perhaps for the first time in their life are confronted with too narrow spaces and on the contrary too long times.

# VFQuarantineStories gives voice to the same protagonists of the format Vanity Fair Stories – culminated in a great annual festival now in its second edition – albeit in a manner forcedly different.

All # VFQuarantineStories will be broadcast live on the Instagram profile of Vanity Fair Stories . The schedule is constantly updated, check it on the Vanity Fair website and social profiles, with activities that will be communicated from time to time. Stay tuned!

# VFQuarantineStories: from Levante to Tommaso Paradiso, the events of 20 March

# VFQuarantineStories: from Marco d'Amore to Paola Turci, the events of the 18 March