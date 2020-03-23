vfquarantinestories:-ignazio-moser-in-today's-instagram-live

As never before, there is no need to feel united and to be distracted by the bombardment of news that comes every day on the pandemic. The desire to give readers a smile and a moment of escape is what he decided to do Vanity Fair through the campaign # VFQuarantineStories , an opportunity to interact with well-known faces who, like us, live a dimension of isolation in which the sense of solitude is the number one enemy. And so, after opening the dances with the virologist Roberto Burioni, Boss Doms, Daniela Collu, Francesco Sarcina, Boosta, Francesco Gabbani, Cristiana Capotondi, Cesare Cremonini, Marco D'Amore, Anna Dello Russo, Paolo Turci, Fiorello, Carlo Verdone , Francesca Michielin Pierfrancesco Favino, Miriam Leone Elisa and Biagio Antonacci, we continue on Monday 23 in March with Ignazio Moser, Guest of an unmissable live on Instagram together with the journalist of Vanity Fair Valeria V Benefits.

The appointment is at 11 on the Instagram profile of Vanity Fair Italia , a way to face the state of crisis with the power of music which, in the last few days, has united the balconies in one big cry of hope, in the desire to transmit warmth and company to the neighbor to tell him to hold on, he is not alone. The initiative of # VFQuarantineStories starts from this: from the desire to bring a smile to users who perhaps, for the first time in their life, are confronted with too narrow spaces and times at the contrary too long. Ignazio Moser, recently at the helm of the program Ex on the Beach Italy together with his partner Cecilia Rodriguez, yes it joins this unanimous chorus, to the need to rediscover the closeness, albeit virtual, which is the most important thing we have at this moment.

The initiative confirms the commitment of Condé Nast Italia – the first publishing house to offer employees smart working to protect their health and that of their families – to use technology and content to offer quality information and entertainment to readers and users. After offering all Italians a free digital copy of the number of Vanity Fair dedicated to Milan and Italy – whose hard copy is distributed free of charge in newsstands in Lombardy – the group has decided to make the digital copies of the other titles free for three months: Vogue , GQ , Wired , AD , Italian Cuisine , Traveler . Equally free, on the whole national territory, will be the digital video courses of La Cucina Italiana because, as Usai says, “the right recipe is to stay at home”. The schedule of # VFQuarantineStories will continue in the following weeks, on the website and on the social profiles of Vanity Fair, with activities that will be communicated from time to time. Stay tuned.

