vfquarantinestories:-maria-grazia-cucinotta,-at-11,-in-direct-instagram



New appointment in the schedule of # VFQuarantineStories , remote conversations with friendly characters of Vanity Fair, is with Maria Grazia Cucinotta , actress and producer, but for many still the national «Beatrice» in the film «The Postman».

During the live Instagram on the profile of Vanity Fair Italia , today, 21 March at 11, Maria Grazia Cucinotta is in conversation with the VanityFair.it journalist and beauty editor, Alessandra Paudice to tell how she spends her quarantine in the name of serenity, beauty and well-being.

VFQUARANTINE STORIES

After the launch on Friday 13 March, with a remote conversation – broadcast in live streaming – between virologist Roberto Burioni and the managing director of Condé Nast Italia Fedele Usai – moderated at a distance by the deputy director of Vanity Fair Malcom Pagani – it was the turn of the interviews with Boss Doms, the DJ, guitarist and producer of Achille Lauro, to the presenter Daniela Collu and to Francesco Sarcina, singer of Le Vibrazioni. Then of Boosta, Cesare Cremonini and many others.

# VFQuarantineStories is the new format launched by Condé Nast to entertain and inform during this dimension of isolation in which we are all living, in order to bring some company and a smile to users who perhaps for the first time in their life are confronted with too narrow spaces and on the contrary too long times.

# VFQuarantineStories gives voice to the same protagonists of the Vanity Fair Stories format – culminating in a great annual festival now in its second edition – albeit in a manner forcedly different.

The schedule will continue, on the Vanity Fair website and social profiles, with activities that will be communicated from time to time. Stay tuned!