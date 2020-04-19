vfquarantinestories:-marina-di-guardo,-at-6pm,-live-on-ig

New appointment in the schedule of the # VFQuarantineStories , remote conversations with characters friends of Vanity Fair, is with Marina Di Guardo , thriller writer and mother of Chiara Ferragni, as well as Leone's social grandmother.

During the live Instagram on the profile of Vanity Fair Italia , today, 18 April at 18, Marina di Guardo tells us how the quarantine spends.

# VFQUARANTINE STORIES

After the launch on Friday 13 in March, with a remote conversation – broadcast live streaming – between virologist Roberto Burioni and the managing director of Condé Nast Italia Fedele Usai – moderated at a distance by the deputy director of Vanity Fair Malcom Pagani – it was the turn of the interviews with Boss Doms, the DJ, guitarist and producer of Achille Lauro , to the presenter Daniela Collu and to Francesco Sarcina, singer of Le Vibrazioni.

Then of Boosta, Cesare Cremonini and many others.

# VFQuarantineStories is the new format launched by Condé Nast to entertain and inform during this isolation dimension in which we are all experiencing, in order to bring some company and a smile to users who perhaps for the first time in their life are confronted with too narrow spaces and on the contrary too long times.

# VFQuarantineStories gives voice to the same protagonists of the Vanity Fair Stories format – culminating in a great annual festival now in its second edition – albeit in a manner forcedly different.

The schedule will continue, on the Vanity Fair website and social profiles, with activities that will be communicated from time to time. Stay tuned!