World

#VFQuarantineStories: Marina Di Guardo, at 6pm, live on IG

nj April 19, 2020
#vfquarantinestories:-marina-di-guardo,-at-6pm,-live-on-ig

At 18 on 18 April, a new appointment (at a distance) with Marina Di Guardo, Chiara Ferragni's mother and writer of noir novels. For the series «items from quarantine to lighten the quarantine»

New appointment in the schedule of the # VFQuarantineStories , remote conversations with characters friends of Vanity Fair, is with Marina Di Guardo , thriller writer and mother of Chiara Ferragni, as well as Leone's social grandmother.

During the live Instagram on the profile of Vanity Fair Italia , today, 18 April at 18, Marina di Guardo tells us how the quarantine spends.

# VFQUARANTINE STORIES

After the launch on Friday 13 in March, with a remote conversation – broadcast live streaming – between virologist Roberto Burioni and the managing director of Condé Nast Italia Fedele Usai – moderated at a distance by the deputy director of Vanity Fair Malcom Pagani – it was the turn of the interviews with Boss Doms, the DJ, guitarist and producer of Achille Lauro , to the presenter Daniela Collu and to Francesco Sarcina, singer of Le Vibrazioni.

Then of Boosta, Cesare Cremonini and many others.

# VFQuarantineStories is the new format launched by Condé Nast to entertain and inform during this isolation dimension in which we are all experiencing, in order to bring some company and a smile to users who perhaps for the first time in their life are confronted with too narrow spaces and on the contrary too long times.

# VFQuarantineStories gives voice to the same protagonists of the Vanity Fair Stories format – culminating in a great annual festival now in its second edition – albeit in a manner forcedly different.

The schedule will continue, on the Vanity Fair website and social profiles, with activities that will be communicated from time to time. Stay tuned!

nj

Related Articles

diy-wavy-hair,-all-the-techniques
March 29, 2020
8

DIY wavy hair, all the techniques

March 6, 2020
8

Global Medical O-Ring Market 2020 Growth Scenario: Trelleborg, Precision Polymer Engineering, Marco Rubber

April 12, 2020
3

Global 4G Equipments Market Research Report 2020 Growth & Share | Industry Status and Outlook 2026

coronavirus,-boris-johnson:-“i-risked-dying,-i-owe-everything-to-the-doctors”
April 12, 2020
3

Coronavirus, Boris Johnson: “I risked dying, I owe everything to the doctors”

Close