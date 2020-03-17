vfquarantinestories:-simone-belli,-make-up-artist,-at-5pm-holds-a-beauty-tutorial-on-live-instagram

@ simonebellimakeup

New appointment in the schedule of the # VFQuarantineStories , remote conversations with friendly friends of Vanity Fair will be full of beauty .

Protagonist of the live Instagram on the profile of Vanity Fair Italia , today, 17 March at 17 Sara Simone Belli , make-up artist and friend of the Italian divas including Miriam Leone, Carolina Crescentini, Camilla Filippi, Giulia Bevilacqua, Valeria Bilello and many others.

VanityFair.it journalist and beauty editor, Alessandra Paudice, during a video tutorial led by Simone Belli , Will learn a professional make-up technique and taking advantage of this period in which he stays at home he will spend moments of light-heartedness and lightness together with the readers of Vanity Fair.

Like a real «Beauty Whisperer» the make-up artist will indicate to the journalist the essential steps to create one of the most sensual and loved make-up by the stars, the smoky eyes , teaching it to the beauty editor and women, so that they can make themselves with eye shadows and brushes.

VFQUARANTINE STORIES

After the launch on Friday 13 March, with a remote conversation – broadcast live streaming – between the virologist Roberto Burioni and the managing director of Condé Nast Italia Fedele Usai – always moderated from a distance by the deputy director of Vanity Fair Malcom Pagani – was the turn of the interviews with Boss Doms, the dj, guitarist and producer of Achille Lauro, to the presenter Daniela Collu and to Francesco Sarcina, singer of Le Vibrazioni. Then by Boosta and Cesare Cremonini.

# VFQuarantineStories is the new format launched by Condé Nast to entertain and inform during this dimension of isolation in which we are all living, in order to bring a little company and smile to users who perhaps for the first time in their life are confronted with too narrow spaces and on the contrary too long times.

# VFQuarantineStories gives voice to the same protagonists of the Vanity Fair Stories format – culminating in a great annual festival now in its second edition – albeit in a manner forcedly different.

The schedule will continue on the Vanity Fair website and social profiles, with activities that will be communicated from time to time. Stay tuned!