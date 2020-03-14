vfquarantinestories:-simone-marchetti-interviews-(remotely)-boss-doms.-live-instagram-at-7pm

The schedule of # VFQuarantineStories , remote conversations with characters from the world of science, entertainment, art, culture close to the world of Vanity Fair.

After the launch on Friday 13 March , with a remote conversation – broadcast live streaming – between the virologist Roberto Burioni and the CEO of Condé Nast Italia Fedele Usai – moderated always at a distance from the deputy director of Vanity Fair Malcom Pagani – it's time today for a new appointment live on the Vanity Fair Instagram page: at 19 the director Simone Marchetti will interview Boss Doms, the DJ, guitarist and producer of Achille Lauro , who will anticipate the details of the djset scheduled on his account for this evening at 22.

# VFQuarantineStories is the new format launched by Condé Nast to entertain and inform during this dimension of isolation in which we are all living, in order to bring some company and a smile to the users who perhaps for the first time in the their lives are confronted with too narrow spaces and on the contrary too long times.

# VFQuarantineStories gives voice to the same protagonists of the Vanity Fair Stories format – culminating in a great annual festival second edition – albeit in a manner forcedly different.

The schedule will continue on the Vanity Fair website and social profiles, with activities that will be communicated from time to time. Stay tuned!