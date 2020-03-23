World

#VFQuarantineStories: the events of 22 March from Miriam Leone to Biagio Antonacci

nj March 23, 2020
It starts at 12 and continue throughout the day with the direct from the instagram profile of Vanity Fair Italia. Here are today's events

The schedule of # VFQuarantineStories continues and enriches with new appointments) , remote conversations with characters from the world of science, entertainment, art, culture close to the world of Vanity Fair .

Today, 22 March , there are five appointments with the direct Instagram on the profile of Vanity Fair Italy :

at 12 , Frank Matano is live with the deputy director of Vanity Fair Malcom Pagani;

at 15, Biagio Antonacci is interviewed by Malcom Pagani;

at 16, Rosalia Porcaro is interviewed by Federico Rocca;

at 17, Malcom Pagani interview Miriam Leone ;

at 18, Federico Rocca is live with Debora Villa ;

After the launch on Friday 13 March , with a remote conversation – broadcast in live streaming – between the virologist Roberto Burioni and the CEO of Condé Nast Italia Fedele Usai – moderated always at a distance from the deputy director of Vanity Fair Malcom Pagani – it was the turn of the interviews with Boss Doms, the DJ, guitarist and producer of Achille Lauro, to the conductor Daniela Collu and to Francesco Sarcina, singer of Le Vibrazioni.

To which were added, in the following days, among others also Cesare Cremonini, Francesco Gabbani, Boosta, Cristiana Capotondi, Marco D'Amore, Paola Turci, Francesca Michielin, Fiorello, Manuel Bortuzzo, Tommaso Paradiso and Levante.

# VFQuarantineStories is the new format launched by Condé Nast to entertain and inform during this dimension of isolation in which we are all living, in order to bring some company and a smile to users who perhaps for the first time in their life are confronted with too narrow spaces and on the contrary too long times.

# VFQuarantineStories gives voice to the same protagonists of the format Vanity Fair Stories – culminated in a great annual festival now in its second edition – albeit in a manner forcedly different.

All # VFQuarantineStories will be broadcast live on the Vanity Fair Stories Instagram profile . The schedule is constantly updated, check it on the Vanity Fair website and social profiles, with activities that will be communicated from time to time. Stay tuned!

