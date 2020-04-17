victoria-beckham,-46,-with-an-online-party:-“turn-up-the-music-and-dance-with-me”

Victoria Beckham will celebrate her first 46 years with an inclusive party, without nice clothes or noble guests. Posh Spice, a birthday to spend in quarantine, has decided to celebrate the milestone with a party live on Instagram. The appointment is for 20, London time zone.

«Please join me with a virtual celebration», she wrote online, announcing that Dj Fat Tony, the friend who gave her the best gift, «a playlist of my favorite songs, to share with anyone who wants it “, will take advantage of his Instagram profile.

“Turn up the music and dance in your living room, in your kitchen, in the bedroom,” wrote Mrs. Beckham again, inviting her fans to take part in the event.

«This year», he then explained, «I asked friends and family to not give me anything, but to donate to the Children Society. They provide an anchor of salvation to all those children that Coronavirus has hidden from our sight, in danger today more than ever. They are victims of abuse, of exploitation, they suffer from the hunger and neglect of their parents, “explained the former Spice Girl, to whom her husband, David Beckham , dedicated on Instagram a sweet post.

«Happy birthday Mum, we love you so much» , she wrote on her profile, while Victoria Beckham, from her page, said she was grateful to be able to celebrate with almost all of his family. The Beckhams, quarantined in the Cotswolds, are together with their children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. Missing, it's Brooklyn, in the United States with his fiancée, Nicola Anne Peltz. But he will also participate in the online party.

