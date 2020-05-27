World
Victoria Beckham, who finally laughs in the picture (and David makes fun of her immediately)
His son Cruz has posted an old selfie on social media together with the ex Posh Spice, who sports a rare dazzling smile. Her husband's reaction was immediate: “With so white teeth you look like Ross from Friends”
Incredible, but true. Victoria Beckham posted on Instagram a tender selfie together with son Cruz in which it shows a dazzling – how rare – smile. Actually the archive photo , albeit taken by the former Posh Spice, the 'posted the boy, 15 years just turned: «Apparently my mom laughs », he writes as a caption. Unleashing the enthusiastic reaction of its 1.7 million followers.
Among these, there is one that – instead of a classic compliment – preferred a sweet tease: David Beckham. The husband of the ex Posh Spice, in fact, intervened with a funny comment which makes fun of the contrast between the brilliance of the smile, the color of the bathrobe and a fair tan: “With so white teeth i”, writes the ex footballer, «Mum Vic looks like Ross of” Friends . ' “
The reference is to an episode of the legendary sitcom in which David Schwimmer – aka Ross Geller – exaggerates with the tooth whitening in view of a gallant date and ends up being unmasked by an ultraviolet lamp. «Don't mind, you are beautiful when you smile , you should do it more», Victoria fans comment. Aware that this is a very delicate subject for her .
His « poker face », In fact, has been the subject of many speculations: someone had even come to hypothesize that the designer never smiled in public for removing the risk of wrinkles. Nothing could be more false: «The truth is that in the past I often hid myself behind my armatur to », she revealed him last September in an interview with Glamor . “But now things have changed “.
The insecurity linked to one's physicality , it now seems only a distant remember or: «There is something truly liberating in ' embrace what I am today ». Liberating , in fact, like a smile.
