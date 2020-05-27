victoria-beckham,-who-finally-laughs-in-the-picture-(and-david-makes-fun-of-her-immediately)

Incredible, but true. Victoria Beckham posted on Instagram a tender selfie together with son Cruz in which it shows a dazzling – how rare – smile. Actually the archive photo , albeit taken by the former Posh Spice, the 'posted the boy, 15 years just turned: «Apparently my mom laughs », he writes as a caption. Unleashing the enthusiastic reaction of its 1.7 million followers.

Among these, there is one that – instead of a classic compliment – preferred a sweet tease: David Beckham. The husband of the ex Posh Spice, in fact, intervened with a funny comment which makes fun of the contrast between the brilliance of the smile, the color of the bathrobe and a fair tan: “With so white teeth i”, writes the ex footballer, «Mum Vic looks like Ross of” Friends . ' “

The reference is to an episode of the legendary sitcom in which David Schwimmer – aka Ross Geller – exaggerates with the tooth whitening in view of a gallant date and ends up being unmasked by an ultraviolet lamp. «Don't mind, you are beautiful when you smile , you should do it more», Victoria fans comment. Aware that this is a very delicate subject for her .

His « poker face », In fact, has been the subject of many speculations: someone had even come to hypothesize that the designer never smiled in public for removing the risk of wrinkles. Nothing could be more false: «The truth is that in the past I often hid myself behind my armatur to », she revealed him last September in an interview with Glamor . “But now things have changed “.

The insecurity linked to one's physicality , it now seems only a distant remember or: «There is something truly liberating in ' embrace what I am today ». Liberating , in fact, like a smile.

