Victoria Cabello and Lyme disease: “This is my second quarantine”

The presenter, in home isolation for the anti coronavirus rules, recalls that a few years ago she was forced home by a rare syndrome: «I couldn't even walk, they thought I was crazy. Nobody believed me, I paid for being a woman “

Victoria Cabello and the home isolation. The famous presenter, in the video interview « Half an hour with the Courier », he recounted his feelings in times of coronavirus , also remembering that a few years ago had already been forced home by a rare disease: «The quarantine I have lived it for a long time, but this time I am spending it being well physically. And for me it is already a goal “.

Yes, because Victoria went through the suffering of Lyme syndrome , who kept her away from the scene for about three years: “Isolation reminds me of the period when I was seriously ill and I had to close in the house, at some point I was unable even to walk “, repeated the presenter. “I had problems both at the motor level and at the cognitive level”.

He could hardly speak, to articulate the words , he left the house and forgot if he had turned off the gas or closed the door: « I had to write everything, I was really run down, “added Victoria, who independently has been documented on bacteria and medicine. «On the other hand I have undefeated in the disinformation of the scientific community: they said that I was depressed , that I had to go back to work “.

«After a year and a half of this Calvary, the doctors of the infectious department of Sacco were the first to give me a diagnosis , in particular Agostino Zambelli : it was the proof that I was not crazy ». Victoria's reflection thus takes an even more painful turn , which rests on bases discriminatory : «I have had proof that there is a gender issue , I had to pay for being a woman “.

«If I had been a man they would not have given me mad, in premenstrual syndrome or the depressed. I was constantly being liquidated, they said it was a psychological problem . But it was Lyme disease. ” That you – with the help of a few – defeated : now it's up to Italy – united – beat the coronavirus.

The psychologist who offers “first aid” to frontline doctors

Giorgio and Rosa, married for 50 years and separated from Covid, embrace each other

