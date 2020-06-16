victoria-of-sweden,-low-cost-anniversary

Ten years have passed since that fateful yes , pronounced on 19 June of 2010 from the Princess Victoria of Sweden and then her personal trainer Daniel Westling . A love initially opposed by her father, King Charles XVI Gustavo, but which today, in spite of fears and prejudices, boasts a decade-long history.

To celebrate this important anniversary, the couple wanted to share some unedited shots on instagram, taken by photographer Elisabeth Toll in the enchanting garden of Gustav Pavillon.

Three photos in which Victoria's style appears , and where the related memories re-emerge on the day of the wedding through his different changes of clothes. Three different items, by lines, allure and label.

The Princess, in fact, for the occasion dusted off from the wardrobe one of the clothes worn on the evening before the wedding. It is an elegant powder pink one-shoulder signed Elie Saab , here embellished with the Connaugh tiara.

Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince consort Daniel Westling, 18 June 2010 – © Getty Images

And if the second dress, a candid cream-colored slip, with a boat neckline and propped by a jewel brooch, recalls the purity of the great day, is the third choice to tell the more modern, frank side of the Princess .

Victoria, to open the sequence of photos, has in fact opted for a tulle dress, from the Conscious Exclusive collection, signed H&M , available online for less than 230 pounds. Declined in a midnight blue color, down to the feet and finished with a bow on the back, the low cost dress is not the umpteenth testimony of how it is not the label that determines the choices regarding the style of the real ones, but only the pure taste and pleasure of showing off what you want most. Also for the occasions considered more solemn and important as the official shots of one's tenth wedding anniversary precisely.

A trend that already Kate Middleton, and with her Meghan Markle have accustomed us time ago. Their passion in mixing the most important garments with pieces selected by the best known accessible fashion brands has made them enter the heart (fashion) of many followers who never stop replicating their looks. We are sure that this will be the case for Victoria, radiantly radiant in her H&M.

