vincent-cassel-and-tina-kunakey,-when-love-is-booming

A tender look, then a laugh together and a warm hug. The love between Vincent Cassel and Tina Kunakey proceeds in full sails: the actor and the model were photographed together with Paris on the occasion of the César 2020 , the recognition awarded annually by the Académie des arts et techniques du cinéma to the best films and the main professional figures of French cinema.

He, class' 66, and she, of 31 years younger , they beamed on the red carpet of the Salle Playel , then they sat down in the stalls to attend the award ceremony . Vincent was nominated for best lead actor for his performance in « Hors Normes »- film on the theme of autism – but he had to bow to my colleague Roschdy Zem , winner thanks to « Roubaix, une lumière “.

Not bad for Cassel, who found in the affection of his Tina a magnificent consolation : «At some point in my life, I didn't think I would meet another person to love », he told us last summer. «I had already been married, I had two daughters , I thought I had already done what I had to do. I thought I would be single , instead I found this woman much younger “.

The registry gap , however, does not seem to be a problem: “I'm honest, when we met I didn't know how old he was “, he added. «He told me the next day and I thought it was fine, d on the other hand you cannot choose who to fall in love with ». And in fact between the two there really seems to be one crazy chemistry : between social dedications and public appearances, to August 2018 the wedding has arrived.

And the 19 April 2019 also their first child, Amazonie , third daughter for Vincent after Deva and Léonie from the previous relationship with Monica Bellucci . In short, a new chapter with the wind in the stern .

