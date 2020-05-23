vincent-cassel-had-a-motorcycle-accident:-“i'm-lucky,-i'm-alive”

What was the dynamics of the accident is unclear. But Vincent Cassel, that the quarantine passed with the family in the south of France, he was rushed to the Biarritz hospital. The actor appears to have fallen on a scooter near the town of Arbonne. “All right, I'm alive, thank you” , the husband of Tina Kunakey , posting a photo of herself in the hospital.

Dented, with a bandaged head and dark eyes, Fortunately Cassel seems to have suffered no serious damage.

What can be deduced from the photo is the presence of some bruise on the face and a head injury probably closed with stitches. The actor, who is growing up in France with the model's daughter, Amazonie, has not lost the desire to make easy irony.

«Never give a head to a rhino», wrote on Instagram, publishing a video among the stories of himself, with bands, patches and various medicaments. To then thank the fans in Portuguese, English and French. The eldest daughter of the French actor and model is called Amazonie and has just celebrated a year, the 19 April. He and Tina fell in love one day in 2016. «I didn't plan to meet someone, but it happened» , the actor confided to Vanity Fair. They got married in the summer 2018 in Bidart, in the south of France, which remains their place of the heart.

