vincenzo-de-luca,-the-blastator-protagonist-of-the-social-quarantine

«We managed to send # big brother in trend. Then come and tell us that we are not the most beautiful country in the world ». There is also this, which has Vincenzo De Luca : one of the longest-running politicians who sends a obsolete word to the top hashtag on Twitter and whose meaning has run to look for thousands of Italians. For the record, he told Fabio Fazio, who prodded him about the possibility of leaving home in Phase 2 to go and find the “stable affects”: “I am in favor of all the affects.

I am convinced that despite her image as a big brother, she too has many unstable affections around Italy “. Pure theater, perfect times, social delirium.

THE POLITICIAN PROTAGONIST OF THE QUARANTINE

With those, with a narrow mouth and a very low voice, with a polished language used only to ironically destroy the opponents and with a very simple language to address the voters (or rather, the public), the leader of Campania has won the position of politician most popular and certainly the protagonist of the quarantine, second only to Giuseppe Conte.

THE “STRONG AND CLEAR” MAN

It was two things, Vincenzo De Luca, two characters with one author. First. In an era of uncertain decrees, of ambiguous definitions, of institutional chaos, of task force a 17, he presented himself as «The strong and clear man» , ready to criticize and recall this time his colleagues from Rome to clarity and efficiency. It issues more restrictive decrees than national ones, invokes the army, bangs its fists: “We are dealing with the region with the highest population density in the country and the coastal area with the highest population density in Europe. So Campania is the only region in Italy where you can't go wrong. ” Are the masks that arrived in Campania not good? And he shows them with a disgusted expression on Facebook: «I don't wear it for aesthetic reasons, in order not to prejudice what little the injuries of time did not spare me. Your ears come out of these slits and you have Bunny the bunny's face. But where do we want to go? However, they are an excellent product for cleaning glasses ». Masterpiece. All who do videocall? And he who invites them to really work: “We now have all Italy in videoconference. But when do we work? Video conferences nine times out of ten are useless. They will produce genetic mutations. We will find ministers who have gained a tablet head. “

THE RECALLER TO THE ORDER

Second character, more important. He was the “caller to order”, capable of scolding the cunning of the quarantine with a few simple words. Some examples: “We send the Carabinieri to the graduation party, but with the flamethrowers”, stuff to drive Naomi Cambpell crazy too. «The head is not only for dividing the ears. I tell you happy and crowded that you were a nightlife », severe but fair. “And I told you jokers that you sold the zeppole on the street. Let's say the zeppola seasoned with a nice coronavirus cream “, rude but effective. The runners? “Cinghialoni” . Those who leave without urgent reason? «I will go out with a bat in my hand, I will hide behind the walls and I will appear as soon as I see one: a blow in the head and I leave it to the ground with a tooth».

THE ORIGINS

It is the continuation with the same means but other objectives of what De Luca has always done. Stand in favor of the camera and comment with disgusted expression on the irresponsible behavior of other Italian citizens. It started already in 1993, just elected mayor of Salerno, in front of the cameras of the local Lira Tv . He continued for years, always with the glass of water on the desk. Mythical campaign Cafoni zero of 2013 , with which he denounced (complete with surveillance cameras) the citizens who smeared walls and they threw the rubbish in the glass bell. “This is the Pastena metro station. We were waiting for this imbecile who went to do the writing ». And again: «This is the bell in Via Diaz: these young ladies who go to throw the rubbish come from the condominium in Via Diaz 44». A commentary on incivility. “You see the lady with a scarf, it almost seems like a fashion show. Here, on the other hand, lady with a helmet, you see what finesse “.

POPULARITY ON FACEBOOK

It works. From the beginning of March to today Vincenzo De Luca has almost tripled his fans on Facebook , going from 300 thousand to ben 900 mila, and becoming the most popular non-national politician on social media (11 th in general). The number of his fans has never been so high, that of those infected in his region has never been so low. Even the Democratic Party, its party that has tolerated more than supported it in recent years, now values ​​and praises it. Good news, in view of the most important appointment in its immediate future: the one to be re-elected governor in Campania. Sure it will fill the web with other live broadcasts, other videos, other Deluchian neologisms and invectives. How do they come to him, how does he do it? “Craft. Much », he says. «Years of rallies, of politics, teach one thing: in certain moments, you have to speak clearly. You have to be understandable. And if I have to help myself with a touch of irony, to get better, I won't back down. It's not that if you talk complicated you become more authoritative, that's it. “

