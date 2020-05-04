vintage-wedding-dresses:-the-most-beautiful-and-where-to-find-them

Anthony Marantino would not approve. Charlotte's wedding planner and best friend, in Sex and the City: the movie , is nothing short of stunned in front to the wedding dress chosen by Carrie for her imminent wedding with Mr. Big. «The bride wore a… nobody's dress» , she comments with disappointment in front of the white suit discovered by the fashion heroine in a vintage boutique.

We all know how it ends. After being abandoned on the altar in a sumptuous Vivienne Westwood and several vicissitudes later, Carrie ends up getting married with Big wearing just that simple and classic unsigned suit , surrounded by a very small group of friends and friends.

A wedding dress from 1935, preserved in the Chicago History Museum. Getty Images.

In a period like this in which, inevitably, we find ourselves dealing with our choices, questioning our lifestyle, changing our way of dressing and even drawing up a list of “stable affects”, here the vintage dress does not seem a bad idea . Indeed, for many reasons it appears to us as an option full of charm and meaning.

First of all, it allows significant savings. It is ecological and, without a doubt, unique . Whether signed or tailored, it is the result of high quality craftsmanship. Moreover it has its own poeticity , a charm linked to history, which is both that of an era and the individual one of those who wore it before us: over the years 20, we imagine, from a flapper girl, nei '50 from a girl full of optimism and dreams for your future, in the 60 – '70 by a slightly hippie feminist.

A bride of the years 50. Photo Getty.

But how to choose your own? Finding the perfect dress is not a simple undertaking, especially if the idea is to buy it online. Typing on Google «vintage wedding dress», the first results are occupied by well-known (and lesser known) brands specialized in ceremonial clothing with their retro-inspired proposals. The first necessary distinction is therefore between vintage style clothes and authentically vintage clothes .

You get more luck by looking for vintage clothes directly on sites like Etsy , the handmade and second hand marketplace, Vestiaire Collective , pre-loved fashion mecca, or vintage institutions such as ANGELO Vintage Palace . The latter in particular provides interesting advice on choosing a wedding dress in general, and a vintage wedding dress in particular.

Barbara Cushing in a dress by Mabel McIlvain Downs, on Vogue in 1940. Photo Getty.

For us the advice is only one: choose the dress in which you feel comfortable. If it is true that the clothes we wear are an extension of our personality, this is even more true in the case of the wedding dress.

The wedding dress should not only enhance the figure of the bride, but reflect her style and evoke her personality, in short, tell something about her, in favor of the guests (be it a traditional wedding, when it will be possible again, or a wedding on Zoom), but also, in the future, for children and grandchildren, through memories and photos – those on Instagram, of course, but above all those printed and framed.

We have found them 10 . Period clothes, dated years' 20, '60,' 70, until the nineties that give us a wedding suit signed Gattinoni in perfect Carrie Bradshaw style. Romantic, simple and refined or more sumptuous and rich in details , certainly all unique.

