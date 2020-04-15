virtual-haircut,-you-cut-and-your-hairdresser-follows-you-in-video-chat

After desperate attempts to do it yourself, wrong as he did the singer Pink , after the crowding of tutorials on YouTube , sprung up to help those in quarantine who have improvised as hairdressers, here are the hair stylists who come to the rescue of their clients.

In this phase of closing of the salons, the need to cut one's hair has grown exponentially worldwide . The lockdown reduced coronavirus contagion but gave rise to the desire to take scissors and comb in hand to give us a cut, pandemic . Faced with this rampant obsession, some hair stylists have decided not to be idle, but to put themselves at the service of their customers , preparing a new business idea in four and four. Thus were born the first virtual salons that offer assistance to individuals during the DIY haircut .

One of the first to focus on this new market niche was Greg Isenberg , which launched the start-up “You Probably Need a Haircut”, gathering the support of the best barbers of Montreal, San Francisco and Brooklyn, first, then widening its parterre of wildfire experts. Who does not want in this quarantine a refresh of their look at an affordable price and with video assistance a first-class barber? Guided cutting costs $ 18, better if done with the right tools, in order to maximize effectiveness of the mentor's step-by-step live guide.

On the same wavelength, also the San Francisco stylist Caitlin Collentine, of the Wabi Sami Beauty salon, sent assisted cutting offers in the inbox of his customers at the modest amount of 55 $, while for the mere fringe cut the price drops to 20 $, as reported by The New York Times.

So while in the USA the pandemic shows no sign of stopping, there are those who do not stop despite the social distancing and reinvents itself by exploiting all the possibilities of digital. Here after virtual speed dating , the virtual forest bathing , or the cloud clubbing , rave evenings organized by the most popular clubs that enter the bedrooms of the users, even the hairstylists have organized for the emergency closed halls.

