Vittoria Ceretti got married in Ibiza: photos of the wedding with Matteo Milleri

June 16, 2020
The supermodel 22 enne married secretly the boyfriend dj. On the Spanish island, facing the sea. They have been together since the beginning of 2020. The wedding album is now online

Vittoria Ceretti went to the wedding. In a season of postponed and canceled marriages (due to covid restrictions – 19) , the supermodel celebrated one, hers, in secret. In Ibiza, facing the sea. The 22 enne married Matteo Milleri, co-founder of Tale of Us, the famous duo of deejay.

The ceremony was celebrated in a church of Es Cubelles, in the south of the Spanish island, on June 1st, but Vittoria only shared the wedding album online today, two weeks later. The photos of the first kiss, those at the altar and hand in hand.

«From today onwards», wrote the model as a caption.

The two are together from the first months of the 2020 , after the end of the relationship between her and Tony Effe of the Dark Polo Gang. Vittoria, who has always been very reserved, does not like to talk about love life. Matteo Milleri, 32 years , was born in New York, grew up in Italy and now lives in Milan, Berlin and DJ sets around the world. They spent the quarantine together, always in Ibiza. And today he – under the photos from the newlyweds – writes “forever”.

