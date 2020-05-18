“vocal-massages”:-can-the-smartphone-replace-the-camera?

Every day we tech savvy journalists receive messages and requests from friends, relatives and acquaintances who need help with technology. Who asks us for advice for a new mobile phone or who is intrigued by a technological news heard on TV or on the radio.

To these messages – often sent as vowels – we thought to respond with a new podcast in which we simply tell you about the tech innovations that change, have changed or will change our life.

A vocal massage to eliminate stress from continuous innovation that wants to help you face the future more relaxed.

The smartphones we carry in our pockets today, especially the higher-end ones, are now able to compete with the photos taken by traditional cameras. But can a smartphone really replace a camera? And what are the limits of both devices? So is it worth spending more on a smartphone and saving on the purchase of a camera? In this second episode of “Vocal Massages” Francesca Cibrario talks about it with Andrea Nepori and Mark Perna, to try to tell what photography really is and to explain why, after all, smartphones and cameras can still coexist.

READ ALSO

“Vocal Massages”, the first episode of the podcast dedicated to innovation