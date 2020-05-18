«vocal-massages»:-tips-for-digital-security

Every day we tech savvy journalists receive messages and requests from friends, relatives and acquaintances who need help with technology. Who asks us for advice for a new mobile phone or who is intrigued by technological news heard on TV or on the radio.

To these messages – often sent as vowels – we thought to reply with a new podcast in which we simply tell you about the tech innovations that change, have changed or will change our life.

A vocal massage to eliminate the stress of continuous innovation and which wants to help you face the more relaxed the future.

In this third episode of the Vanity Fair podcast dedicated to technology and innovation we talk about digital security. Francesca Cibrario, Andrea Nepori and Roberto Pezzali, journalist expert in technology, suggest some simple precautions to secure our data and online accounts. Simple indications that everyone can put into practice without being computer experts, and answers to the most common doubts on a complex and sometimes too technical topic.

From choosing an adequate and secure password (which doesn't necessarily have to be complicated, as Francesca, Andrea and Roberto explain) to the importance of backups, from tricks to connect securely to a public wifi to the safest methods for tracking a smartphone lost: this third episode of “Vocal Massages” gives you the right advice to live a safer and more peaceful digital life.

