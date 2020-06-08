vogue-italia,-the-number-with-the-covers-designed-by-children

The new issue of Vogue Italia is dedicated to children and their world, a symbol of purity and rebirth . For the first time in the history of the magazine, in fact, it is precisely the children who draw the eight covers of the issue on newsstands from June 9.

“There is a simple and fundamental reason why this issue of Vogue Italia is dedicated to children, to their new world. It is because we think they are the great removed, the least obvious victims of the pandemic that has affected us all. Without even considering the damage to the right to play and socializing, it is simply incredible and unacceptable that in many countries, including ours, it is still unknown whether and how schools will reopen in September “, says Emanuele Farneti, Director of Vogue Italia.

The artists who created the eight covers are children from all over the world aged between 2 and 10 years. These are their names: Thomas W., 4 years old, New York; Nori T., 5 years old, Amsterdam; Tadzio D.M., 6 years old, Paris; Violetta T., 5 years old, Milan; Camilla C., 2 years old, Dakar; Rachele T., 5 years old, Bologna; Pietro R., 6 years old, Milan and Giorgio P., 10 years old, Parma.

After the great success of the illustrated covers of January and the white cover of the April issue, which sold out on newsstands, Vogue Italia presents a new project with a strong impact: bringing the world of fashion into dialogue, in a moment of profound transformation, and that of the very young. In fact, almost one hundred children from all over the world have redesigned the looks of the current season, giving their very personal vision of clothes and accessories: their works, in addition to the eight covers, will be published in the newspaper and on Vogue.it.

The dialogue between generations, which characterizes the whole issue, also includes an exchange of letters between little Luca, 8 years old, who proposes a collection of suits with superpowers to Giorgio Armani, who answers him; and an open letter from Brunello Cucinelli to his grandchildren. Fashion stories are also dedicated to the relationship between parents and children. In particular, the famous photographer Steven Klein collaborated with his 4-year-old son Ace to take an editorial during the lockdown on their ranch near New York. And for the first time Klein tells the process that, through surrogate motherhood, allowed him – among many obstacles – to become a father.

The number is linked to various initiatives dedicated to children : in particular on Friday 5 June the editorial staff of Vogue Italia told the fashion, via Zoom, to the children of some elementary schools throughout Italy involving every time an exceptional guest such as the director of Vogue Italia, Emanuele Farneti in Milan, the journalist and TV presenter Cristina Parodi in Bergamo, the manager Anna Zegna, in Biella, the actress from L'Amica Brilliant Ludovica Nasti in Naples, the designer Fabio Novembre in Bari, the collector Cecilia Matteucci Lavarini in Bologna.

Collaborate on the project with a poem and a video specially made for Vogue Italia also Tomfoolery, the author of the poem on children and Coronavirus who has excited the web with beyond 60 millions of views. The launch of the issue is also accompanied by a series of special collaborations. In partnership with Fisher-Price , which celebrates its 90 Anniversary this year, and LuisaViaRoma in fact, it will be possible to purchase the series of Little People «Thank you Heroes» exclusively for Italy, toys created by the American company as a tribute to the professional figures who spent themselves in the fight against Covid – 19 (doctors, nurses, delivery boys, shop assistants, etc.). All proceeds from the operation will be donated to Unicef ​​Italia.

Vogue Italia and Superga then decided to pay homage to all the children involved in making the issue with a pair of white Superga, and a box of Carioca markers to personalize them, thus offering them an additional space for exercising creativity. In addition, the magazine collaborated with the European Parliament, Milan office, imagining a fairy tale about Europe that explains to young readers the importance of collaboration between peoples.

On the Instagram channel of Vogue Italia which counts 7.6 MY fan followers (total audience) children from all over the world will be asked to design the clothes of the future, and a series of mothers and children from the world of fashion will be the protagonists of takeover dedicated.